How to Watch Marvel Live! at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

When

The Marvel livestream will broadcast every day from San Diego Comic-Con, starting at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET on Thursday, July 21st; Friday, July 22nd; and Saturday, July 23rd and at 11 am PT/2 pm ET on Sunday, July 24th.

Where

You can watch the livestream at Marvel.com/SDCC or on Marvel's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch. Plus, keep up on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #MarvelSDCC!

On the show floor, the Marvel booth (#2329) will host the livestream broadcast, giveaways, and signings, while exclusive San Diego Comic-Con merchandise, Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and more will be offered at Marvel’s merch booth (#2519).

What

To get all the details on the exclusives, events, panels, and booth action at SDCC, check out these handy links:

A full schedule of Marvel Entertainment booth activities, including additional signings and events, is coming soon.

Who

You and all your friends! Everyone is welcome to follow along as Marvel makes a triumphant return to San Diego Comic-Con.