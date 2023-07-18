SDCC 2023: Can't-Miss Marvel Activities & Events

To celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, swing by the Marvel booth for a photo opportunity with statues of our iconic heroes Peter and Miles! If you look carefully, a third character may appear in your photo too. Each day, we'll also be giving away a small gift to those who take a picture with the statues (while supplies last)!

Additionally, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will leap into Hall H on Thursday, July 20 from 2:30 to 3:30 pm PT. Insomniac Games’ creative director Bryan Intihar, game director Ryan Smith, narrative director Jon Paquette, and senior art director Jacinda Chew are joined by actors Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales), Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), and Tony Todd (Venom), along with vp & creative director Bill Rosemann from Marvel Games, to discuss the upcoming PlayStation 5 game. Get a behind-the-scenes look at Insomniac Games’ take on the monstrous Venom and how the symbiote plays a role in the sequel to the hit PlayStation games Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Hall H.

Immediately afterward, on Thursday at 4:15 pm PT, a special Marvel's Spider-Man 2 signing will follow.