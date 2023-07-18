SDCC 2023: Can't-Miss Marvel Activities & Events
From 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' photo opportunities to the Hellfire Gala, here are a few Marvel activities and events you can attend at San Diego Comic-Con 2023!
This year at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel is pleased to present a packed schedule of panels, booth activities, and special signings, as well as cool convention exclusives that include merchandise and other giveaways… but that's not all!
In addition to these offerings, Marvel is collaborating with partners like Kith, Stern Pinball, BoxLunch, and more for special fan activations and promotions throughout the convention. Check out a few of these can't-miss events below!
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Photo Opportunity
To celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, swing by the Marvel booth for a photo opportunity with statues of our iconic heroes Peter and Miles! If you look carefully, a third character may appear in your photo too. Each day, we'll also be giving away a small gift to those who take a picture with the statues (while supplies last)!
Additionally, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will leap into Hall H on Thursday, July 20 from 2:30 to 3:30 pm PT. Insomniac Games’ creative director Bryan Intihar, game director Ryan Smith, narrative director Jon Paquette, and senior art director Jacinda Chew are joined by actors Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales), Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), and Tony Todd (Venom), along with vp & creative director Bill Rosemann from Marvel Games, to discuss the upcoming PlayStation 5 game. Get a behind-the-scenes look at Insomniac Games’ take on the monstrous Venom and how the symbiote plays a role in the sequel to the hit PlayStation games Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Hall H.
Immediately afterward, on Thursday at 4:15 pm PT, a special Marvel's Spider-Man 2 signing will follow.
Stern Pop-Up Arcade
Stern Pinball, Inc. and Marvel are collaborating to debut an all-new line of pinball games featuring one of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex, and iconic characters: Venom. Venom pinball games are available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models, and fans will be able to get their first glimpse of the new titles at San Diego Comc-Con in Stern Pinball’s official booth (#3721) and at the Stern Pop-up Arcade at the Marriott Marquis, open from July 19 to July 23rd.
Stern’s Venom pinball games will immerse players into the mayhem of this antihero’s Marvel Universe, featuring more than 20 characters including: Eddie Brock, Flash Thompson, Gwen Stacy, Peter Parker, Black Suit Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Riot, Agony, Lasher, Phage, Doppelganger, Venomized Hulk, Venomized Wolverine, and Venomized Captain America. Venom’s arch enemy Carnage is collecting Codices to awaken Knull, the God of the symbiotes. Venom must stop Carnage by battling through his army of symbiotes and the Infected to prevent him from taking over the world.
Kith's Marvel Pop-Up
Check out the new holistic lifestyle collection from Marvel and Kith inclusive of apparel, footwear and collectibles. Not only do SDCC attendees have an early opportunity to shop the collection ahead of the global launch, Marvel and Kith also created a special edition X-Men comic book with an original storyline and custom illustrations that will be available for purchase with the Marvel | Kith for X-Men 60th Anniversary Collection.
The pop-up will be located inside the Marvel booth and will include the full assortment of products. Additionally, Kith will host a special tournament using their collaborative Arcade1Up games inside the pop-up on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 4 pm PT and on Sunday at 12:15 pm PT. The winner of this tournament will be gifted one of the limited Marvel | Kith for Arcade1Up game consoles. Contestants can sign-up at the pop-up to be notified if they’ve qualified.
For the full schedule of booth activities at the Marvel | Kith pop-up at SDCC 2023, click here!
Her Universe Fashion Show
On Thursday at 6 pm PT, the Her Universe Fashion Show returns to San Diego Comic-Con with Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein and special co-host Michael James Scott, the star of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway. While everyone is welcome to attend, seating at the Harbor Ballroom Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego is limited and will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis for those with wristbands. Wristband distribution will take place at 11 am PT at the Harbor Ballroom Foyer inside the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, at which time attendees will be provided with a return window. Doors open at 5 pm PT.
The theme for this year's show is "100 Years of Disney," so don't be surprised to catch some Marvel inspired designs!
BoxLunch x Entertainment Weekly Treat Truck
From Thursday to Saturday, BoxLunch and Entertainment Weekly will park their Treat Truck at the intersection of Fourth Ave. and K St. in Downtown San Diego. There, the Treat Truck will provide delicious summertime treats in addition to some special fandom surprises from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Every fan that stops by and shares their fandom using #BoxLunchXEW will receive a surprise merchandise item from BoxLunch's selection of licensed fandom products—including Marvel! In addition, for every post on socials featuring #BoxLunchXEW, BoxLunch will donate a meal to their charitable partner, Feeding America.
D23's X-Men Hellfire Gala
Marvel and D23: The Official Disney Fan Club cordially invites you to the first-ever real-life Hellfire Gala. For the first time over, the epic comic crossover event is jumping off the page to in-person, celebrating this year’s Hellfire Gala in the pages of X-Men comics, along with 60 uncanny years of everyone’s favorite Mutants. Attendees will get the chance to strike a pose and enter an extraordinary event filled with fashion, fun, and forces to be reckoned with for one night only.
Mutant and human attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best super-powered style and be sure to bring your mutant fashion A-game to the green carpet (certain telepaths can be harsh critics). The gathering will host three different areas for guests to explore through the epic evening. The event takes place Saturday at PARQ Nightclub from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Unfortunately, though, tickets have sold out for this event.
San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs Wednesday, July 19 through Sunday, July 23 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.
While you're waiting for the event to begin, don't forget to check out what's available at the official Marvel Merchandise booth (#2519), while supplies last!
