SDCC 2024: All the News from Marvel Studios’ Hall H Panel
Here’s every reveal from Marvel’s blockbuster panel at San Diego Comic-Con — from Robert Downey Jr.’s return to a first look at ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps.’
Marvel Studios blew the roof off of San Diego Comic-Con 2024, bringing exclusive footage and surprise reveals.
After treating fans to a Thursday screening of Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel returned to Hall H on Saturday, teasing an exclusive look at the studio’s upcoming slate. Here, we break down the biggest moments from Marvel’s blockbuster Hall H panel.
Deadpool & Wolverine
The panel kicked off with a musical moment, as a full Deadpool & Wolverine choir took the stage in red and yellow robes. To celebrate the film’s release in theaters this weekend, the choir delivered a rousing rendition of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer,” as a troop of Deadpool variants danced through the aisles. Then, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took the stage to kickstart the presentation, introducing Deadpool & Wolverine star Rob Delaney as the evening’s host.
Captain America: Brave New World
Up first, Marvel shared a new look at Captain America: Brave New World, teasing Anthony Mackie’s next adventure as Sam Wilson. Mackie took the stage with Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, and Giancarlo Esposito, who confirmed that he is playing Seth Voelker, aka Sidewinder, the leader of the notorious Serpent Society.
After debuting exclusive footage from the film, Mackie then brought out Harrison Ford, who greeted the cheering crowd with a roar.
Thunderbolts*
Next, an unconventional group of Marvel misfits took the stage. Feige and Delaney welcomed Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier, alongside stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour. (As the rest of his costars lined up on stage, Harbour greeted the crowd in full costume as the Red Guardian.)
Schreier described the film as an irreverent team-up movie, following an unlikely group as they unite to face a new threat. Feige also pointed out the asterisk in the film’s official title, but when asked to explain what it meant, the producer teased: “You have to see the movie!”
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The upcoming Fantastic Four movie will begin filming next week, but first, Marvel’s First Family made a pit stop at Comic-Con. Director Matt Shakman was joined by stars Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing), and Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/The Human Torch), and they shared new details about the film’s futuristic,1960s-inspired setting.
Shakman also revealed the film’s full official title: The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Then, Marvel sent the group’s iconic Fantasticar soaring over the crowd, accompanied by music from composer Michael Giacchino.
Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars
As one final surprise, Feige welcomed directors Anthony and Joe Russo to the stage, announcing that the brothers will direct back-to-back Avengers films. Stepping out to raucous cheers, the acclaimed directors revealed that they will helm Avengers: Doomsday in May 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027.
The Russo brothers opened up about their lifelong love of the “Secret Wars” storyline from the comics, and they said that although they expected Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame to be their final Marvel films, they jumped at the chance to bring Secret Wars to the screen.
As one final surprise, the Russos revealed that a familiar face will return to play Victor von Doom. As a group of green cloaked figures walked on stage in Doom masks, one of them stepped forward to reveal himself as Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.
“New mask, same task,” Downey told the cheering crowd, confirming that he will play Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers films. “What can I tell you? I like playing complicated characters.”
Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2024 runs Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2024, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and TikTok.
