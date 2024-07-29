SDCC 2024: All the News from Marvel Studios’ Hall H Panel

As one final surprise, Feige welcomed directors Anthony and Joe Russo to the stage, announcing that the brothers will direct back-to-back Avengers films. Stepping out to raucous cheers, the acclaimed directors revealed that they will helm Avengers: Doomsday in May 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027.

The Russo brothers opened up about their lifelong love of the “Secret Wars” storyline from the comics, and they said that although they expected Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame to be their final Marvel films, they jumped at the chance to bring Secret Wars to the screen.

As one final surprise, the Russos revealed that a familiar face will return to play Victor von Doom. As a group of green cloaked figures walked on stage in Doom masks, one of them stepped forward to reveal himself as Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.

“New mask, same task,” Downey told the cheering crowd, confirming that he will play Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers films. “What can I tell you? I like playing complicated characters.”

