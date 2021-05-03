Movies
Published May 3, 2021

‘Eternals’ First Look Reveals New Team of Super Heroes in Globetrotting Adventure

Experience the film in theaters this November!

by Rachel Paige

In a video celebrating the love of storytelling and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most memorable moments, Marvel Studios gives a hint of what’s to come in Phase 4! This includes a peek at scenes from Marvel Studios’ Eternals, arriving in theaters later this year! 

Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient beings who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

“When you love something, you fight for it,” Sersi (Gemma Chan) is heard saying in the clip, showcasing just a taste of what’s to come in the film, helmed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao

This is just one of the many exciting films viewers will be able to experience in theaters for Phase 4. Find a look at what’s coming next in the video above, and dive into more of the MCU here!

See you at the movies!

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

