The Best Super Hero Pets of the Marvel Universe

Bats

When Stephen Strange "retired" from his role as Sorcerer Supreme and became a veterinarian, he didn't let a career change stop his magic-making. To circumvent his lack of vet training, the good doctor cast a spell that translated his patients' animal noises into English.

Among the enchanted was his adopted dog Bats, a basset hound with a weak heart, which gave out after he mistook an argument with then-Sorcerer Supreme Loki for a fight. Thankfully, when Strange later reclaimed his title, Bats returned to him as a ghost dog.

Since then, the hound has been a regular in Strange's circle and a frequent ally of Throg and their fellow pet heroes. Beyond Strange's spell that lets him speak to humans, Bats' main ability is ghostly possession. He was even strong enough to overtake Strange's body when it was claimed as one of Mephisto's Ghost Riders in DOCTOR STRANGE: DAMNATION (2018)!