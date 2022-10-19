Meet Magik, Marvel’s Mutant Sorcerer

MAGIK LEAVES LIMBO

Following AVENGERS VS. X-MEN (2012), Magik began exploring her magical potential and started embracing her role as a teacher to the next generation of mutants and mystics, initially with Cyclops’ outlaw X-Men. After barely stopping Dormammu from invading Limbo in UNCANNY X-MEN (2013) #7 by Brian Michael Bendis and Frazer Irving, a humbled Magik traveled to the past and quietly began honing her magical powers with Doctor Strange, who worked with her extensively and even taught her how to use the Eye of Agamotto. When the Inhumans’ Terrigen Mist threatened mutants around the world, Magik temporarily relocated Storm’s X-Men team and headquarters to Limbo and took an interest in the doomed mutant Sapna, whose spirit was eventually trapped in the Soulsword.

After the formation of the mutant nation Krakoa in HOUSE OF X (2019), Magik was named a Great Captain – one of the island’s chief military leaders – with a focus on teams of former and current student X-Men. Along with her fellow New Mutants, Illyana took a special interest in mentoring Krakoa’s younger residents. She also joined several other magic users in teaching the mystical students of STRANGE ACADEMY.

After ruling Limbo for much of her life, Magik decided to step down as its leader and pass the crown on to Madelyne Pryor, a troubled clone of Jean Grey who was manipulated into helping N’astirh during “Inferno.” Ready to fully move on from her time in Limbo and to give Pryor a chance to prove herself, Illyana officially began the process of surrendering her title in NEW MUTANTS (2019) #25 by Vita Ayala, Rod Reis, and Jan Duursema. Throughout “The Labors of Magic,” Magik, Madelyne, Karma, and Wolfsbane confronted alternate versions of Illyana in Limbo and even helped a young Illyana take her first steps to fight Belasco. After breaking her Soulsword while fighting S’ym, Magik manifested a new golden armor and Soulsword as she signed control of Limbo over to Madelyne.

Since stepping down, Magik has rejoined the primary X-Men team and helped the group through the A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022) event. While still active with the New Mutants, Illyana is also mentoring the mystical students of Strange Academy and working with the mystical heroes of MIDNIGHT SUNS (2022) to save the world from supernatural threats. With Madelyne Pryor set to play a central role in the upcoming DARK WEB event, Magik may soon have to face the world-shaking ramifications of her decision to leave Limbo behind.

To follow Magik's continuing adventures, don't miss MIDNIGHT SUNS (2022) #2, on sale now, and pick up Marvel's Midnight Suns on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, or PlayStation 5 when it goes on sale December 2.

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!