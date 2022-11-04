Meet Tiger Division, South Korea's Own Super Hero Team

The South Korean Super Hero team Tiger Division is leaping into the spotlight with an all-new comic series by writer Emily Kim and artist Creees Lee. Now on sale, the five-issue limited series TIGER DIVISION (2022) brings the eponymous ensemble together as they defend South Korea from overwhelming threats, even as their individual histories are revealed. With a colorful cast that boasts a dazzling array of superpowers, this team is ready to show the Marvel Universe what they’re made of.

The Tiger Division debuted in Jed MacKay and Joey Vazquez’s BLACK CAT ANNUAL (2021) #1, though several of the characters have appeared elsewhere around the Marvel Universe, including MacKay’s TASKMASTER (2020) run. Here is a quick breakdown of each member of Tiger Division and where readers may have seen the Korean heroes before.