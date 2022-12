Marvel 2022 Year in Review: Best Comic Issues

"[Zeb] Wells always brings a fresh take on the most iconic character in the Marvel Universe, making the story truly jump off the page an excited to explore more." - Amber Galvin, Account Executive, Digital Media & Integrated Sponsorships

"There's little better than a great plot twist and this issue has one of my all-time faves. I'm biased but I'm loving this run and choosing between this and #5 was really hard!" - Nick Lowe, Spider-Editor

"The only thing better than reading Spidey comics... is reading Spidey comics vertically." - Stephen Fiore, Senior Digital Designer

"A fitting tribute to the world's greatest Super Hero for his 60th anniversary. Fun and heartwarming thorough and through!" - Kaeden McGahey, Assistant Editor

Lots of Love for the Land Shark