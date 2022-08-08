August 10's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Elsewhere, Earth's Mightiest Heroes will keep busy in their own series, with AVENGERS (2018) #59 by Jason Aaron and Javier Garron bringing them to the Old West. Here, they will cross paths with a couple of History's Mightiest Heroes, whose six-guns are loaded with the greatest powers of the heavens. But is that enough to force a showdown with the forces of Mephisto, or will the Avengers be lost in time forever?

This week is also packed with team-ups, as the Avengers turn to Moon Girl for help in AVENGERS & MOON GIRL (2022) #1. Even after a team-up with Miles Morales to scout Brooklyn for her missing T-Rex, Moon Girl is still missing Devil Dinosaur. And now she has a wonky DD clone to try and stabilize for fear of explosive repercussions. But the Avengers have found some rogue dinosaur activity and need her to come with them right away to fix it – from Wakanda to the moon!

Likewise, Kamala Khan will join forces with a couple of X-Men in Jody Houser and Ze Carlos's MS. MARVEL & WOLVERINE (2022) #1 when a mysterious threat lands in New York City and Ms. Marvel takes matters into her own embiggened hands – but with Krakoan security/tech compromised, you can bet Wolverine and the X-Men won’t be far behind! The best there is at what he does teams up with one of the Marvel Universe’s most lauded heroes in an oversized action-packed adventure for the ages. Don't miss the start of this saga!

Meanwhile, a few other classic Marvel characters will launch brand new #1s this week. In GHOST RIDER: VENGEANCE FOREVER (2022) #1 by Benjamin Percy and Juan Jose Ryp, Johnny Blaze seeks the counsel of a seer – named Necro the Tattooist – who uses his needle to bring dark truths to the surface. What follows is not only a wild tour through Ghost Rider's lost history, but also a warning about the future and an examination of the troubling weight of legacy. Then, in X-MEN LEGENDS (2022) #1, Roy Thomas returns to the saga of the X-Men to take us through the period between his run and GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1, for the first time detailing Wolverine's government missions before his recruitment by Professor X (including unrevealed detail on his battle with the green goliath in HULK #181/182), an untold episode involving Beast and a host of missing mutants, and the secret behind Wolverine's costume!

Travel through time with the Avengers, solve a Krakoan mystery with Ms. Marvel and the X-Men, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022) #2

AVENGERS (2018) #59

AVENGERS & MOON GIRL (2022) #1

BLACK PANTHER (2021) #8

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #3

CAPTAIN CARTER (2022) #5

GHOST RIDER: VENGEANCE FOREVER (2022) #1

GIANT-SIZE GWEN STACY (2022) #1

JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR (2022) #3

MS. MARVEL & WOLVERINE (2022) #1

PREDATOR (2022) #1

PUNISHER (2022) #5

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS (2020) #26

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA (2022) #5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #7

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR (2022) #5

X-MEN LEGENDS (2022) #1

New Collections

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: STURM UND DRANG TPB (2022) #1

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 16 HC (2022) #16

SHANG-CHI BY GENE LUEN YANG VOL. 3: FAMILY OF ORIGIN TPB (2022) #3

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE CLONE WARS VOL. 4 TPB (2021) #4

THE LAST ANNIHILATION TPB (2022) #1

Marvel Unlimited

AVENGERS FOREVER #5

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #4

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #4

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: THUNDERBIRD #1

IRON MAN #19

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #3

MARAUDERS #2

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS ALPHA #1

STAR WARS #23

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #1

