Captain Marvel & Rogue's Rivalry, Explained

ROGUE STEALS CAPTAIN MARVEL’S POWERS

When Rogue officially debuted, she had already stolen the powers of Carol Danvers, who went by Ms. Marvel at the time. After it was teased through flashbacks for years, Rogue and Captain Marvel’s first encounter was fully revealed in a MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #11 story by Chris Claremont, Simon Furman, Mike Vosburg, and Mike Gustovich.

Back when Rogue’s adoptive mothers Destiny and Mystique led the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, they attacked Danvers to keep Destiny’s vision of the hero ruining Rogue’s life from coming true. When Mystique and Destiny were arrested for this, Rogue went after Carol and inadvertently used her power-absorbing abilities on the Avenger. Due to Danvers’ unique physiology, Rogue semi-permanently stole her powers, psyche, and memories.

After leaving Danvers for dead, an overwhelmed Rogue attacked the Avengers in AVENGERS ANNUAL (1967) #10 by Claremont, Michael Golden, and Armando Gil. Even as Rogue struggled to deal with the flood of confusing emotions that came with Danvers’ psyche, she knocked out Captain America and Thor before freeing Mystique and the Brotherhood from jail.

After Spider-Woman found Captain Marvel’s body, she approached Professor X, who was able to partially restore Carol’s mind. When the now-powerless Carol reunited with the Avengers, she called out her old teammates for essentially abandoning her on a previous mission and started working closely with the X-Men instead.