December 14's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Likewise, universal powerhouse Monica Rambeau gets her very own all-new adventure in MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON (2022) #1 by Eve Ewing and Luca Maresca. The hero known as Photon has been charged with making a very special, very cosmic delivery—should be light work (get it?) for Monica…if family drama doesn’t hold her back!

Meanwhile, the X-Men are ensnared in Chasm and the Goblin Queen’s Dark Web! In Gerry Duggan and Rod Reis' DARK WEB: X-MEN (2022) #1, chaos reigns in the streets of New York City as demon hordes pour forth from the realm of Limbo…a realm that until recently was ruled by Magik. A realm now ruled by Cyclops’ ex. Also, Havok’s ex. Also, a clone of Jean. The X-Men wade into the fray by taking on some of their darker history as the Goblin Queen returns for vengeance!

DARK WEB is causing plenty of problems for Spider-Man as well, as THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #15 by Zeb Wells, Ed McGuinness, and Patrick Gleason pits the Wall-Crawler against Venom. ‘Nuff Said? What is Chasm’s plan, and why is Venom helping him?

Then, prepare for SINS OF SINISTER with Si Spurrier and Netho Diaz's LEGION OF X (2022) #8. Goodbye, Warren Worthington III—AKA Angel—and hello murderous winged monster. It's up to the Legionnaires to stop his rampage and figure out what's going on. Good news: The mystical Black Knight has come to their aid! Bad news: Angel's not the only mutant turning into a monster. And Nightcrawler’s inner, savage beast threatens to completely take control. Meanwhile, in Krakoa, the Banshee/Ghost Rider hybrid known as Vox Ignis senses a disturbance within the island. Could it be a coincidence that Cypher has suddenly fallen ill? As the hostility between Legion and Professor X grows, the stability of the island becomes less certain.

Get caught up in Chasm and the Goblin Queen's Dark Web with Spider-Man and the X-Men, join Monica Rambeau's new cosmic adventure, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

