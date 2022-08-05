Celebrate Halloween with Trick-or-Read Comics Starring Spider-Man, Doctor Aphra, Moon Girl, and More

On October 29, don’t forget to visit your local participating comic shop to celebrate Halloween with a thrilling trip to the Marvel Universe in five “TRICK-OR-READ” titles! The popular retailer event is back for another year, giving fans a chance to pick up copies of best-selling comics starring some of Marvel’s hottest characters and storylines, including perfect entry points for newcomers!

Plus, each of these four issues will include an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at TIGER DIVISION, the upcoming limited series featuring Marvel’s fiercest new super hero team!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2022: THE RISE OF QUEEN GOBLIN

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88 is one of the most thrilling entries in the recently acclaimed Beyond era! The action-packed issue marks the debut of QUEEN GOBLIN, the latest addition to Spidey’s iconic rogues gallery who will soon be heating things up in a major storyline in Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s current run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, including an appearance in DARK WEB.

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by MICHAEL DOWLING

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS