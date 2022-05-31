June 1's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Billie won't be the only one filling in for a beloved hero this week. When Carol Danvers goes missing, her disappearance leaves the newly sentient Binary to fill in in Kelly Thompson, Juan Frigeri, and Alvaro Lopez's CAPTAIN MARVEL #38, but stepping into the shoes of one of Earth’s greatest heroes is no easy feat. As Binary finds herself plunged into a world she barely understands, the questions about exactly who and what Binary is grow deeper. Meanwhile, acting as Sorcerer Supreme in her husband's absence, Clea Strange must hunt down someone who is preying on the misery and suffering of New York’s citizens in STRANGE #3.

BLACK PANTHER #6 by John Ridley and Stefano Landini will reveal T’Challa’s darkest secret, leading the Hatut Zeraze to hunt him as a traitor with orders to kill him on sight. He needs to escape them to clear his name, but are his skills really on par for the challenge? While T'Challa grapples with this betrayal in the main Marvel Universe, Jason Aaron and James Towe's AVENGERS FOREVER #6 will introduce the Invincible Vibranium Man, a version of T'Challa who hails from an alternate Earth where Wakanda has been crushed from existence and where the Black Panther is a forgotten legend. There, T’Challa must forge a new legacy for himself and perhaps even hope for a planet caught in the grips of the god-slaughtering King Killmonger.

Over in Otherworld, Betsy Braddock has assembled her Knights of X in KNIGHTS OF X #2. Their mission: to save Otherworld from Merlyn and his powerful henchmen...by finding the holy grail of mutantkind. But Otherworld is vast, and innumerable armies stand in their way. When Merlyn targets the Crooked Market, a safe haven for mutantkind, the Knights must split up. Will Captain Britain find the grail? Will Gambit lead the others into a deadly trap? Death looms over the Knights — in more ways than one. Then, back on Krakoa, X-MEN ’92: HOUSE OF XCII #2 will continue the dawn of XCII, as mutantkind readies themselves to defend their new nation from threats of all kinds…but the X-Men have no idea about the mutant whose secret power of resurrection lies behind the entire thing.

Meet Spider-Smasher, unravel the mystery of Binary, uncover T'Challa's darkest secret, travel the Multiverse and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

