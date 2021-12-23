This Week’s Infinity Comics

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Download our new, supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today and enjoy a first year for $55!

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Hawkeyes Clint Barton and Kate Bishop get pulled into a plot of intrigue by S.H.I.E.L.D. and Madame Masque, Spider-Man protects Aunt May from the sinister Sleep-Stealer, Juggernaut reunites with old friends from Krakoa, and Spider-Bot shows his hand during a Robot Poker Night!

This week’s exclusive, vertical Infinity Comics can be read on Marvel Unlimited now. Get a sneak peek at this week’s new Infinity Comics below!