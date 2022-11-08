Meet Namora, Namor’s Super Hero Cousin

NAMORA RETURNS TO ATLANTIS

Namora and Namor’s lingering romantic aspirations played a critical role in the Agents of Atlas’ next mission. After battling Skrulls during SECRET INVASION (2008), the Agents of Atlas posed as villains in an effort to covertly undermine Norman Osborn’s plans during DARK REIGN (2008). To maintain the illusion, they traveled to the undersea city Oceanus to confront Namor about his time as part of Osborn’s Cabal in AGENTS OF ATLAS (2009) #6 by Jeff Parker and Gabriel Hardman. Although Namora and Namor began arguing and their teams started to skirmish, Venus – one of the Agents of Atlas – used her siren powers to diffuse the situation. This display of power also caused Namor and Namora to embrace and admit their long-standing attraction to each other.

Although the two made plans to marry, Namora and Namor realized their union was the long-standing goal of the Atlantean scientist Tulem and his efforts to create more powerful Atlantean-human hybrids through genetic manipulation. Uncertain about the origin of their attraction and how genuine their feelings were, Namor and Namora ended their relationship. After that incident, Namora returned to the Agents of Atlas, where she helped Woo turn the Atlas Foundation into a positive force and even teamed up with a time-tossed team of Avengers.

During SECRET EMPIRE (2017), Namor declared Atlantis neutral in the fight against Hydra, and Namora emerged as the leader of the undersea resistance against him in SECRET EMPIRE: BRAVE NEW WORLD (2017) #2 by Paul Allor and Brian Level. As Namor grew more authoritarian, Namora teamed up with the original Human Torch, Toro, and the Winter Soldier to help him realize the error of his ways. Although Namora was captured and almost executed by her cousin, the heroes helped Namor recognize that he had failed his people, and the Sub-Mariner relented.

As Namor took an increasingly aggressive stance towards the surface world, Namora continued to split her time between Atlantis and the Agents of Atlas. After Woo assembled a new team of Agents of Atlas to protect Asia, the original and new Agents of Atlas teamed up to protect Pan, an artificial city powered by an Atlantean dragon, in ATLANTIS ATTACKS (2020) by Greg Pak, Ario Anindito, and Robert Gill. When Namor threatened Pan, Namora played a critical role in reaching out to Atlantis and taking down Michael Nguyen, Pan’s villainous creator.