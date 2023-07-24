Everything to Know Ahead of This Year’s X-Men Hellfire Gala

Another important Essex clone is Orbis Stellaris. Debuting in S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #6, Stellaris is a version of Essex who went to space and eventually took over the World Farm and the Progenitors, a powerful alien civilization. In S.W.O.R.D. and X-MEN RED (2022), Stellaris served as an antagonist, fighting mutantkind on Arakko, AKA Mars.

Next, Doctor Stasis, who debuted in X-MEN (2021) #1, is a high-ranking member of Orchis, an anti-mutant organization that is a catalyst to the FALL OF X. Doctor Stasis’ particular goal is to find a post-human solution to the threat of machine supremacy. As a member of Orchis, he’s frequently found himself on the wrong side of the X-Men. Recently, X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SINISTER FOUR (2023) revealed Doctor Stasis has allied himself with both Stellaris and the final Essex clone: Mother Righteous.

This key Essex clone is one of the oddest. Mother Righteous is modeled on Essex’s wife, Rebecca, and is meant to use magic to stop machine domination. She debuted in LEGION OF X (2022) #1 and has remained a major figure in that book. Initially acting as an ally to mutantkind, Mother Righteous has become much more clearly a villain in recent issues. Now also working alongside Orchis, Mother Righteous took advantage of SINS OF SINISTER to ingratiate herself to Krakoa’s leaders.