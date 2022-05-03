5 Times the Scarlet Witch Altered Reality

Marrying the synthezoid Vision was one thing, but Wanda's Avengers friends could have asked a few more questions when she and “Vizh” had twin boys named Billy and Tommy in VISION AND THE SCARLET WITCH (1985) #12. Their new family soon joined up with the West Coast Avengers, but tragedy followed on their heels. First, the children began to mysteriously (and spontaneously) disappear only to show back up seemingly unfazed. Then, Vision's entire personality was rewritten during the “Vision Quest” storyline. And, around that same time, Wanda was possessed by the dark Elder God Chthon.

But none of that held a candle to the reveal that took place in WEST COAST AVENGERS (1985) #52. The Scarlet Witch had unknowingly used her incredible powers to create twin boys from magic, using pieces of Hell-lord Mephisto's soul in the process. This devilish fiend tricked former Hollywood producer Master Pandemonium into absorbing his soul fragments first. Then, Mephisto mystically bound the twins to Master Pandemonium’s forearms creating a perfect weapon to attack Wanda Maximoff and her teammates. To stop Mephisto—and to save her charge from mental anguish—Agatha Harkness erased all memories of the boys from Wanda's mind, a decision that would reshape the world twice over.

After remembering the children and losing control, Wanda did experience some measure of closure when it was discovered that Young Avengers Billy "Wiccan" Kaplan and Tommy "Speed" Shepherd were her twins reincarnated. The broken family attempted to patch things up in AVENGERS: THE CHILDREN'S CRUSADE (2010), but there would be many more transgressions to come.

TOTAL CHAOS