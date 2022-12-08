See Gwen Stacy Gone Bad in Greg Land's New 'Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones' Homage Variant Covers
Check out Greg Land’s covers for Ghost-Spider’s all-new series, 'Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones,' debuting in March.
Gwen Stacy of Earth-65, AKA Ghost-Spider, teamed up with heroic versions of herself from throughout the Marvel multiverse in the pages of the hit series SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE. But this March, she’ll have to confront her dark side when twisted clones of herself are molded into Spidey’s most iconic villains and unleashed in SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES!
Written by Emily Kim (SILK, TIGER DIVISION), drawn by Kei Zama (EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE, MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY) and featuring designs by Peach Momoko, SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES will be a five-issue limited series that will see Gwen transformed into fierce new versions of Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Vulture, Rhino, and Kraven the Hunter!
To celebrate this villainous new group that will turn Gwen’s life upside down, superstar artist Greg Land is back with more homage variant covers. These pinup style covers pay homage to Land’s iconic variant cover of EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2, Ghost-Spider’s first appearance, and will adorn all five issues of the series.
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND
On Sale 3/1
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #2 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND
On Sale April
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #3 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND
On Sale May
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #4 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND
On Sale June
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #5 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND
On Sale July
Check out the first four Greg Land SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES covers now and stay tuned in next week for the reveal of Peach Momoko’s original design sheets!
