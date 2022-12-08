Comics
Published December 8, 2022

See Gwen Stacy Gone Bad in Greg Land's New 'Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones' Homage Variant Covers

Check out Greg Land’s covers for Ghost-Spider’s all-new series, 'Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones,' debuting in March.

by Marvel

Gwen Stacy of Earth-65, AKA Ghost-Spider, teamed up with heroic versions of herself from throughout the Marvel multiverse in the pages of the hit series SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE. But this March, she’ll have to confront her dark side when twisted clones of herself are molded into Spidey’s most iconic villains and unleashed in SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES

Written by Emily Kim (SILK, TIGER DIVISION), drawn by Kei Zama (EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE, MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY) and featuring designs by Peach Momoko, SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES will be a five-issue limited series that will see Gwen transformed into fierce new versions of Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Vulture, Rhino, and Kraven the Hunter!

To celebrate this villainous new group that will turn Gwen’s life upside down, superstar artist Greg Land is back with more homage variant covers. These pinup style covers pay homage to Land’s iconic variant cover of EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2, Ghost-Spider’s first appearance, and will adorn all five issues of the series.

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1 Homage Variant Cover by Greg Land

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND
On Sale 3/1

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #2

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #2 Homage Variant Cover by Greg Land

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #2 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND
On Sale April

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #3

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #3 Homage Variant Cover by Greg Land

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #3 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND
On Sale May

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #4

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #4 Homage Variant Cover by Greg Land

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #4 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND
On Sale June

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #5

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #5 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND
On Sale July

Check out the first four Greg Land SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES covers now and stay tuned in next week for the reveal of Peach Momoko’s original design sheets!

Comics

December 7's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Marvel Unlimited Is a Perfect Gift for New and Longtime Comic Readers

Comics

Hallows’ Eve Makes Her Mark on the Marvel Universe in New Artgerm Cover

Culture & Lifestyle

Every Black Panther Fan Will Love The Official Wakanda Cookbook, And Here's Why

Comics

New MCU Variant Covers Celebrate the Epic Phase Three Films of the Infinity Saga

Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy)

