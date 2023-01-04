Stan Lee's Wildest Works

During his time as a writer, scripter, and editor, Stan Lee told thousands of Marvel stories with his creative collaborators. Those stories laid the foundation for the modern Marvel Universe with timeless tales that introduced a generation of pop culture icons, as well as some of comics’ strangest and most surprising ideas.

To celebrate Stan “the Man” Lee’s 100th birthday, we’re taking a look back at some of the wildest stories he ever worked on, which continue to reverberate throughout the Marvel Universe.

GROOT

Long before Groot joined the Guardians of the Galaxy, another member of his alien race—also named Groot—debuted as “The Monster from Planet X” in TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #13 by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Dick Ayers. After landing in a forest on Earth, this Groot grew to a giant size by absorbing nearby trees and wooden objects. Proclaiming himself to be the Monarch of Planet X, Groot planned to use his plant-controlling powers to ensnare a small town in a net of tree roots and take it back to his homeworld for study. However, a scientist named Leslie Evans foiled Groot’s plans and seemingly killed the alien with a specialized breed of wood-eating termites.