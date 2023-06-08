Steve Orlando Propels Krakoa Towards 'Fall of X' with 'X-Men: Before the Fall - Mutant First Strike'

MARVEL.COM: How has your experience working as part of Krakoa been since taking over MARAUDERS and diving in?

STEVE ORLANDO: Honestly? A revelation. The energy in the X-Office is infectious, and I've been pretty open about it reenergizing my love of writing, of comics, and collaboration. Here's a group of people feeding each other's creativity, aggregating that creativity, and paying it forward in some of the best, most innovative, and dynamic books on the market. Coming on to Krakoa reminded me once again why I love this business, the same way I felt when I first stepped in decades ago.

MARVEL.COM: Why were you selected to kick off this event with MUTANT FIRST STRIKE?

STEVE ORLANDO: Only Destiny knows! And she's not telling.

Joking aside, we'd been building to a big play by Orchis' narrative petal for years, and while I wasn't the only one setting the table for that, I think my own background working disaster relief hands on made me uniquely suited for this story. I've been on the ground, feeding folks after a disaster—and for me, there weren't any mutant powers to help.

MARVEL.COM: How have you worked with your fellow writers as well as the X-Men editors, artists, etc., on coordinating this launch?

STEVE ORLANDO: For this, and for all the Krakoa books, we're always in contact. Editorial are heroes, of course, for coordinating and making sure the pieces fit together! Along with that, the X-creators are always available to each other for direct coordination, be [it] small details or large, and I think the line is all the better for it!

So I'll shoot ideas back and forth with other creators, just to make sure the characters are sounding right along the whole line, make sure big beats line up and little beats are additive and not accidental contradictions. And the same happens directly with a book's artistic creative team—we all make ourselves available for context and support, to make sure the book kicks as much ass as it possibly can!

MARVEL.COM: What themes from your work on MARAUDERS, THUNDERBIRD, and X-MEN: GREEN carry into MUTANT FIRST STRIKE?

STEVE ORLANDO: These books all add additional context to MUTANT FIRST STRIKE, but the one-shot will give you everything you need for it to stand alone as well. That being said, different themes play in depending on the book.

MARAUDERS was about challenging our characters as well as ourselves and our audience to think outside the human box and try to approximate mutant thinking, so we can explore mutant solutions to relatable problems. That's speculative fiction. And that's sure in play here, as Krakoa responds to Milford's attack!

With GREEN, we pick up the imperfections of Krakoa, [where] people fall through the cracks or may not agree with the nation's philosophy. Krakoa's a work in progress, as is any nation new or old. But here, when someone becomes disaffected, the consequences are exponentially more dangerous. Actions like those taken by Nature Girl feed into how willing the world is to believe Krakoa would attack a city without provocation.