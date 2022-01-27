The Complete History of Wolverine: The Origin Begins

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics. Download our supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today!

Some think of him as a man. Others think he is an animal. He has many names, but you know him best as the mutant Wolverine. The tri-clawed X-Man has a long history—it happens when you’ve lived as long as he has! And, for the first time ever, Wolverine’s history is being told in chronological order. In vertical Infinity Comics series LIFE OF WOLVERINE, Jean Grey guides Wolverine through his life’s formative memories, taking readers on a journey from the (former) James Howlett’s earliest days, through Wolverine’s current place with the X-Men on Krakoa.

The first two issues of LIFE OF WOLVERINE, now on the Marvel Unlimited app, focus on Logan’s very early years, first depicted in series WOLVERINE: THE ORIGIN (2001) and its sequel ORIGIN II (2013). For the next five weeks, we’ll expand on the timeline of events as told in the Infinity Comics series. A deeper dive, if you will. So, buckle up, Bub, because this is going to be a crazy ride!

CHAPTER ONE: THE BOY AND THE BEAST WITHIN — ADAPTED FROM WOLVERINE: THE ORIGIN (2001)

It’s the late 19th century, Alberta, Canada. James Howlett is a sickly child, but he has everything he could ever want. The best clothes, a puppy, and he lives in a castle. James doesn’t have many friends, but the ones he does have leave an impact on him. There’s Rose, a girl brought into the family to watch over James and to be his companion. (She’s also a redhead, like a certain Omega-level telepath he falls head over heels for in the future.) His other friend, “Dog,” is mischievous and brash and is not nearly as well off as James. Dog’s father, Thomas Logan, is cruel and transfers that cruelty to his son through his words and his fists.

The status quo is broken one night when Dog and his dad break into the Howlett Estate. Dog kills John Howlett Sr., James’ dad, and this becomes the turning point for James. He becomes so enraged that bone claws pop from his hands, and in revenge, kills Thomas (who may or may not actually be his biological father). Mrs. Howlett, who has been in mourning over James’s older brother, can’t take the sight of her mutant son, shouting “You’re not my son! You’re a monster… an animal!” She ends her life after he leaves the estate; James doesn’t find out about this until years later.