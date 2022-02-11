The Complete History of Wolverine: War, Love, and Espionage

In Part 2 of Wolverine's Complete History, we covered Logan’s first visit to Madripoor, and his pivotal first meetings of Ogun, Mystique, Natasha Romanoff, and Captain America: Steve Rogers.

When we last saw Logan, AKA the X-Man Wolverine, he was acting as a spy for Seraph in World War II. It’s during this global blowout that he meets the “Star Spangled Man with a Plan,” Captain America. In Infinity Comics series LIFE OF WOLVERINE, unfolding now on Marvel Unlimited, dive deeper into the dark forces at play that make sure Logan remains on a “predestined” path.

THE SECOND WORLD WAR

Before becoming a spy, Logan is back with the Devil’s Brigade, doing what he does best, in WOLVERINE ORIGINS (2006) #17. He loses his eye, not from an enemy, but from his own commanding officer! Logan is solo for a bit before Seraph drags him back into the war. If there’s anything good to grasp from this situation, he saves Natasha (again), kills the leader of the Hand, and gets the chance to fight with Captain America and future S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury during the next issue. He gets a taste at a “more heroic ideal” fighting alongside these American representatives… until Bucky Barnes ruins that vision for him in WOLVERINE ORIGINS (2006) #19. Bucky doesn’t trust Logan, and what a coincidence, Logan doesn’t trust Bucky either! They’re too much alike, which may have been a factor in Bucky later becoming the Winter Soldier.

Logan remains oblivious to the fact that he’s being used by Seraph, and to a larger extent, Romulus. He’s dropped in to fight in various countries, such as Greece and France. At some point, he becomes a POW (prisoner of war) and is held in Hiroshima, Japan. Of course, he’s not a prisoner for long. A woman named Atsuko gives him refuge, but in LOGAN (2008) #2, Logan experiences being hit with a nuclear bomb. Noted by him as the moment when he “became a man,” Logan turns his back on his violent life and searches for hard-fought redemption.