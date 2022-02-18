The Complete History of Wolverine: From Weapon X to X-Man

The people in charge of the Weapon X project are Dr. Abraham Cornelius, Dr. Carol Hines, and Truett Hudson, more formally known as “the Professor.” The latter is the cruelest of them all and intends to make Logan, Experiment X, “the perfect killing machine.” To do so, Logan’s mind is erased, and adamantium is grafted to his simultaneously-healing skeleton. Control over Logan is quickly established via operant conditioning. Even after two men are killed by him, and the doctors see visuals of Logan’s pain projected on a large screen, they continue to experiment in the name of science. Logan is tested constantly, with duels against a pack of wolves and a gigantic bear. Naturally he succeeds. The Professor tests how much control he has over Logan by making his test subject pop and retract his new adamantium claws one at a time. He is extremely sure that a new Super-Soldier will be created from Experiment X.

But somehow, Logan temporarily breaks from the Professor’s control, and he unleashes chaos on the compound. Guards are downed, Dr. Cornelius is brutalized, and the Professor’s hand is amputated. But his hand won’t be the only thing he loses… The Professor then pushes Dr. Hines into an exhaust pit to lure Logan and kill him. Logan doesn’t harm Dr. Hines, but he very much wants to harm the Professor. Logan survives the exhaust pit (as does Hines) and resumes his attack. The Professor is killed and Logan is finally free. Yes? No.

It's revealed that everything Logan faced was a façade, another test, but he initially doesn’t know that. Actually, Logan doesn’t know anything because Weapon X’s conditioning has wiped his memories. What’s left of his fractured mind leaves him to believe that his claws are the result of experimentation, not mutation. Terrified of what he’s become and with nowhere else to go, Logan escapes into the Canadian wilderness. Revenge will have to wait.