Everyone who has ever read a comic book has asked this question at least once: “What if the story happened differently?”

In the world of Marvel Comics, this query was answered with the creation of the “What If?” universe. Across a few anthology series, What If? comics explored an alternate version of key events that reimagined Marvel history, if not turned it on its head. The first WHAT IF? series debuted in 1977, so it is safe to say there are a plethora of issues filled with hypothetical tales. Some more surprising than others! Let’s take a look at some of the wildest What If? stories to hit the page, all available to read now on Marvel Unlimited!

“WHAT IF DAZZLER BECAME THE HERALD OF GALACTUS?” (WHAT IF? #33)