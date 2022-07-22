Marvel's SDCC 2022: Day 1 Recap

Disney Branded Television revealed additional voice cast for Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, including Alison Brie (GLOW), Andy Cohen (Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen), Daveed Diggs (Broadway's Hamilton), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Jennifer Hudson (Respect), Cliff "Method Man" Smith (Power Book II: Ghost), Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) and Wesley Snipes (Demolition Man). Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Michael Cimino (Love, Victor), Indya Moore (Pose), and Craig Robinson (The Office).

Gideon Adlon (Pacific Rim: The Black), Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Anna Akana (Youth & Consequences), Ian Alexander (The OA), May Calamawy (Marvel Studios' Moon Knight), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), Asia Kate Dillon (Billions), Luis Guzmán (How to Make It in America), astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton (Marvel's Spider-Man), June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), Paul Scheer (The League) and Tajinae Turner (Meet the Voxels). ) will also guest star.

Additionally, the Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur SDCC panel also unveiled a first-look clip and exclusive artwork. Check it out below!

Wolverine and the Merc With a Mouth are headed to Disney+! Disney+ announced Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan will be available on the streaming service starting Friday, July 22nd.

What’s more, SDCC is celebrating with free mini chimichangas, AKA Deadpool’s favorite word to say, while supplies last. Disney+’s Deadpool chimichanga truck will be available at Seaport Village at the corner of Kettner and S Embarcadero in San Diego from 12-5pm PT on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23.