Marvel's SDCC 2022: Day 4 Recap

After four thrilling days, Marvel's time at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 has come to a close.

Marvel saved a few surprises for Day 4 of Comic-Con, following up on last night's exciting TV and movie announcements with some Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever figure reveals from Hasbro and Funko. Additionally, Marvel Publishing unveiled a new Infinity Comic starring everyone's favorite Land Shark, while the Marvel booth (#2329) welcomed back more cosplayers and interviewees.

In case you missed it, here's everything that happened with Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Day 4!