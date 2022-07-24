Culture & Lifestyle
Published July 24, 2022

Marvel's SDCC 2022: Day 3 Recap

Marvel Studios capped off Day 3 at San Diego Comic-Con with a massive slew of thrilling announcements.

by Meagan Damore

Marvel’s third day at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 has come to a close, and boy, this one was a doozy!

After revealing the finale to A.X.E.: JUDGEMENT DAY, a new DOCTOR STRANGE miniseries, an AVENGERS comic event, and so much more, Marvel took Hall H by storm with a whopping 15 Marvel Studios announcements that span movies and TV – including two new Avengers films due out in 2025!

In case you missed it, here's everything that happened with Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Day 3!

MARVEL STUDIOS NEWS

If you were hoping for some Marvel Cinematic Universe updates from the Hall H panel, we’ve got good news for you – and then some! Check out all the announcements and trailers Marvel had to offer below:

MARVEL PUBLISHING NEWS

If you were wondering what Marvel’s next big thing is, we’ve got you covered! Between the Marvel Comics: Judgment Day and Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panels, here’s what got announced from Marvel Publishing today:

DARK WEB wraparound variant cover by Ryan Stegman

WOLVERINE ARTIST ADAM KUBERT BREAKS DOWN HIS PROCESS

Chatting with Justin Warner, Marvel Comics artist Adam Kubert discusses drawing Wolverine, his journey with Marvel, and how comics are in his blood.

Wolverine Artist Adam Kubert On His Creative Process

HER UNIVERSE’S ASHLEY ECKSTEIN COMES HOME TO COMIC-CON

Speaking with Langston Belton, Star Wars: The Clone Wars star and nerd fashion legend Ashley Eckstein explained why she chose “Coming Home” as the theme for this year’s Her Universe Fashion Show, what makes the Fashion Show so competitive, why she describes her designs as "wearable armor," and so much more.

Marvel Fashion with Ashley Eckstein of HerUniverse

Tune into the Marvel livestream tomorrow, July 24 for the final round of San Diego Comic-Con 2022 action!

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24.

