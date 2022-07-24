Marvel's SDCC 2022: Day 3 Recap
Marvel Studios capped off Day 3 at San Diego Comic-Con with a massive slew of thrilling announcements.
Marvel’s third day at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 has come to a close, and boy, this one was a doozy!
After revealing the finale to A.X.E.: JUDGEMENT DAY, a new DOCTOR STRANGE miniseries, an AVENGERS comic event, and so much more, Marvel took Hall H by storm with a whopping 15 Marvel Studios announcements that span movies and TV – including two new Avengers films due out in 2025!
In case you missed it, here's everything that happened with Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Day 3!
MARVEL STUDIOS NEWS
If you were hoping for some Marvel Cinematic Universe updates from the Hall H panel, we’ve got good news for you – and then some! Check out all the announcements and trailers Marvel had to offer below:
- Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law got a new trailer and poster ahead of its Disney+ debut on August 17th.
- Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion arrives Spring 2023.
- Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 got a brand new logo to hype its May 5, 2023 release.
- Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 appears on Disney+ in Summer 2023.
- Marvel Studios’ Blade slices his way to theaters November 3, 2023.
- Marvel Studios’ Echo lands on Disney+ in Summer 2023.
- Marvel Studios’ Ironheart touches down on Disney+ Fall 2023.
- Marvel Studios’ Agatha: Coven of Chaos casts a spell on Disney+ Winter 2023.
- Marvel Studios’ Captain America: New World Order swoops into theaters on May 3, 2024.
- Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio starts streaming on Disney+ in Spring 2024.
- Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts hits theaters on July 26, 2024.
- Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four arrives in theater on November 8, 2024.
- Marvel Studios’ Avengers: The Kang Dynasty reigns in theaters on May 2, 2025.
- Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Secret Wars begins in theaters on November 7, 2025.
- Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dropped its first teaser trailer and revealed a first poster.
MARVEL PUBLISHING NEWS
If you were wondering what Marvel’s next big thing is, we’ve got you covered! Between the Marvel Comics: Judgment Day and Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panels, here’s what got announced from Marvel Publishing today:
- A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY OMEGA #1 by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Guiu Vilanova will explore the fallout from the event.
- IRON MAN #25 brings Christopher Cantwell’s run to an end, with Angel Unzueta, Murewa Ayodele, Dotun Akande, Kurt Busiek, and Ben Dewey contributing.
- MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1 gets a new series from writer Jordan Ifueko and artist Alba Glez in December 2022.
- Tradd Moore returns with a DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE four-issue miniseries.
- Jason Aaron and Bryan Hitch unite the AVENGERS, AVENGERS FOREVER, and AVENGERS OF 1,000,000 BC in AVENGERS ASSEMBLE, an epic new saga.
- DARK WEB descends on the Spider-Man and X-Men titles.
- Plus, the crossover event introduces Hallows’ Eve, who plays a pivotal role.
- Norman Osborn takes a crack at being a hero in GOLD GOBLIN by Cantwell and Lan Medina.
WOLVERINE ARTIST ADAM KUBERT BREAKS DOWN HIS PROCESS
Chatting with Justin Warner, Marvel Comics artist Adam Kubert discusses drawing Wolverine, his journey with Marvel, and how comics are in his blood.
HER UNIVERSE’S ASHLEY ECKSTEIN COMES HOME TO COMIC-CON
Speaking with Langston Belton, Star Wars: The Clone Wars star and nerd fashion legend Ashley Eckstein explained why she chose “Coming Home” as the theme for this year’s Her Universe Fashion Show, what makes the Fashion Show so competitive, why she describes her designs as "wearable armor," and so much more.
Tune into the Marvel livestream tomorrow, July 24 for the final round of San Diego Comic-Con 2022 action!
Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.
