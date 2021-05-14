This Week's 10 Must-Read Marvel Stories: 05-14-2021

It's that time again — another Friday in the books at the House of Ideas!

We had another exciting week at Marvel with heroes, villains, timelines, and more moving into place. Between an X-Mystery, the reveal of a new character Miss Minutes in Marvel Studios' Loki, and a celebration of Asian and Pacific Island heroes throughout the Marvel Universe, we've got lots to cover.

Missed things? Well, we've got you covered with this week's must-read stories below!