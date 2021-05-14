This Week's 10 Must-Read Marvel Stories: 05-14-2021
Here's what happened this week at the House of Ideas!
It's that time again — another Friday in the books at the House of Ideas!
We had another exciting week at Marvel with heroes, villains, timelines, and more moving into place. Between an X-Mystery, the reveal of a new character Miss Minutes in Marvel Studios' Loki, and a celebration of Asian and Pacific Island heroes throughout the Marvel Universe, we've got lots to cover.
Missed things? Well, we've got you covered with this week's must-read stories below!
New Comic Book Series Travels Across the Marvel Timestream to Discover the Origin of Kang
KANG THE CONQUEROR #1 from writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Carlos Magno launches this August! Learn more about the project and peep some interiors here!
A Shocking Murder at the Hellfire Gala Leads into... The Trial of Magneto
Discover a startling mutant mystery in writer Leah Williams and artist Lucas Werneck’s game-changing new series this August! Uncover the details here!
John Romita Jr. Joins 'Fantastic Four' for a Giant-Sized 60th Anniversary Issue
Dan Slott and John Romita Jr. lead an all-star lineup to kick off a brand-new First Family epic this August in 'Fantastic Four' #35! Check it out!
It’s Time For A Brand-New ‘Loki’ Poster
Wednesdays are the new Fridays for the God of Mischief. In need of more tricks?
Brand-New Posters Arrive for 'Black Widow'
Go back to where it all started this July 9! See all 6 posters here!
Shop Marvel Must Haves: Additional ‘WandaVision’ Items Persevere
Time to add some Vision socks to your wardrobe! Take a look!
‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’ Unveils the Greatest Super Villain Trading Cards Ever
Watch all 10 episodes on May 21, only on Hulu! Check it out!
Spidey Faces A New Enemy in 'Miles Morales: Shock Waves' Middle Grade Graphic Novel
On shelves this June 1! Read an excerpt here!
Luciano Vecchio Spotlights Marvel’s LGBTQ+ Characters and Moments in ‘Marvel’s Voices: Pride’ #1 Introduction
Get a sneak peek at the intro today and pick it up on June 23!
Marvel Celebrates Asian Super Heroes and Comic Creators in 'Marvel's Voices: Identity' #1
Gene Luen Yang, Greg Pak, Maurene Goo, and more lead an all-star lineup of Asian talent in new MARVEL’S VOICES one-shot this August! Learn more about it here!
