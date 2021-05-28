Culture & Lifestyle
Published May 28, 2021

This Week's 10 Must-Read Marvel Stories: 05-28-2021

Everything that happened this week at the House of Ideas!

by Marvel

We’re coming off a big week at the House of Ideas. Not only are we busy binging the first season of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu, but we also met a brand new group of Super Heroes this week — the Eternals! 

Not only that, but Loki continues to reign over everything as we gear up for the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Loki on Disney+. What’s the trickster been up to this week? Just new series posters, memorable clips, and a peek at what’s to come for the God of Mischief! 

Dive into the stories you might have missed this week! 

‘Eternals’ Teaser Trailer Offers First Look at New Group of Immortal Heroes

Experience the movie this November!

The Eternal Ikaris Thinks He Can Lead the Avengers

Plus 12 other things we learned from the Marvel Studios’ ‘Eternals’ teaser trailer!

‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Confirms His Role as Marc Spector

"WE ARE MOONKNIGHT."

Tom Hiddleston Reflects on A Decade Playing the God of Mischief Loki

Stream the Hiddleston-led Marvel Studios' Original Series 'Loki' on June 9!

Tom Hiddleston's Most Memorable Loki Scenes

Stream the Hiddleston-led Marvel Studios' Original Series 'Loki' on June 9!

The Time Has Come for New ‘Loki’ Posters

Here's who you'll find at the TVA!

'Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.': Every Single Easter Egg You Might Have Missed

Watch now, only on Hulu!

'Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K’: The Comics That Inspired Season 1

Watch now, only on Hulu!

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with These Mighty Marvel Moments

Featuring Shang-Chi, Silk, Jimmy Woo, Jubilee, and more!

A Complete Guide to 'Marvel's Voices: Pride' #1

Get a sneak peek at 12 all-new stories featuring some of Marvel's brightest LGBTQ+ characters like Mystique, Nico Minoru, Iceman, Karma, and more!

In this article: Eternals, Moon Knight (Marc Spector), M.O.D.O.K.

