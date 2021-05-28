This Week's 10 Must-Read Marvel Stories: 05-28-2021

We’re coming off a big week at the House of Ideas. Not only are we busy binging the first season of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu, but we also met a brand new group of Super Heroes this week — the Eternals!

Not only that, but Loki continues to reign over everything as we gear up for the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Loki on Disney+. What’s the trickster been up to this week? Just new series posters, memorable clips, and a peek at what’s to come for the God of Mischief!

Dive into the stories you might have missed this week!

Experience the movie this November!

Plus 12 other things we learned from the Marvel Studios’ ‘Eternals’ teaser trailer!

"WE ARE MOONKNIGHT."

Stream the Hiddleston-led Marvel Studios' Original Series 'Loki' on June 9!

Here's who you'll find at the TVA!

Watch now, only on Hulu!

Featuring Shang-Chi, Silk, Jimmy Woo, Jubilee, and more!

Get a sneak peek at 12 all-new stories featuring some of Marvel's brightest LGBTQ+ characters like Mystique, Nico Minoru, Iceman, Karma, and more!

