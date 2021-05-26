Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with These Mighty Marvel Moments

Jimmy Woo. Silk. Brawn. Shang-Chi. Luna Snow. Crescent. Io. Sword Master. Aero. Wave. White Fox.

During the events of WAR OF THE REALMS, super-agent Jimmy Woo pooled together his resources to assemble an all-new Agents of Atlas. Under his foundation, this globe-spanning team was comprised of the newest heroes in the Marvel Universe. Their goal was simple: to defend and protect the Pacific Rim from Sindr, Immortal Queen of Muspelheim.

But the Agents didn’t stop there. Once Earth had been successfully defended from Malekith’s hordes, the gang got back together in AGENTS OF ATLAS (2019).

This time, the roster had expanded, and Amadeus Cho officially became field leader. The team’s imperative mission was to defend the cross-Asian portal city of Pan, a technological dreamworld that was as dangerous as it was visionary. Jimmy’s agents paired science with magic (plus the forces of nature), to take down Pan’s more monstrous residents.

And, this fan-favorite super-team enters entirely new waters in ATLANTIS ATTACKS, a titanic tale of gods and the underdogs who worship them. This series is now complete on Marvel Unlimited, so catch up today. King Namor: friend or frenemy?

Want to celebrate even more Marvel AAPI history? Read these pivotal comics runs and history-making moments from Asian American and Pacific Islander creators!

