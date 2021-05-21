This Week's 10 Must-Read Marvel Stories: 05-21-2021
Everything that happened this week at the House of Ideas!
It's brutal out here, but True Believers, we did it — we made it to the end of another week at the House of Ideas!
Want to make sure you're all caught up in the news? Well, you've made it to the right place. Who likes you? (Miss Minutes, obvs) Who hates you? (I'm sorry to say, it's M.O.D.O.K.)
We've got the premiere of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., all episodes streaming now on Hulu, a couple new clips and featurettes for the upcoming Marvel Studios' original series Loki, the announcement of new scripted podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord, and so much more! We haven't even touched on comics, Avengers Campus, and Marvel gear yet. So let's get right into it! Here are this week's must-read stories below:
Original Scripted Podcast Series Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord to Premiere on June 1
First two episodes debut June 1 on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms, with new episodes posting weekly!
New MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 Covers by Russell Dauterman, Kris Anka, and More
Check out four all-new 'Marvel’s Voices: Pride' #1 covers on sale June 23!
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.: The Greatest Super Villain Series Ever Is Now Streaming
Watch now, only on Hulu!
Who is M.O.D.O.K.?
This big head is going to change the world! Here's everything you need to know about the megalomaniac's wild comic history.
Watch Tom Hiddleston Recap Loki’s Journey Through the MCU in 30 Seconds
Absolutely packed with twists, turns, and tricks.
Meet Mobius in New Loki Clip
Did you know time passes differently in the TVA? Can't get enough? Let Miss Minutes welcome you to the TVA in this second clip!
Special Look at Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova's Sisterly Relationship in Black Widow
See the Marvel Studios film July 9 in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access!
The Definitive Story of How Marvel Studios Created the Marvel Cinematic Universe
On sale October 19, 2021!
Epic Infinity Saga Collection Celebrates Milestone Moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
The snap was just the beginning!
Avengers Campus: A Foodie Guide Full of Everything to Eat
Appetite, assemble!
Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
Watch Tom Hiddleston Recap Loki’s Journey Through the MCU in 30 Seconds