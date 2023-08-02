Here's the moment we've all been waiting for—the 'MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: CORE RULEBOOK' is on sale NOW! Featuring a revamped ruleset packed with hundreds of powers and dozens of character profiles, the Core Rulebook is a must-have for all tabletop role-players and Marvel fans alike.

Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Roll20, Demiplane, Target and wherever books are sold, pick up your own copy today! For more info check out marvel.com/rpg.

RPG players will be able to take on the roles of Marvel’s most famous Super Heroes in the ‘MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: CORE RULEBOOK’, now on sale! Fully updated and expanded from the 'PLAYTEST RULEBOOK', the core rulebook features all the rules that both new and seasoned players alike will need — including quick character creation, bombastic combat, and scores of amazing powers — plus full profiles of dozens of Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains. All that's needed is the book, three standard six-sided dice, and friends!