Celebrating Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary with Marvel Games

Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary Celebration is well underway, and that celebration reaches across our comics and movies into our video games! Check out how our Marvel Games titles have celebrated your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man with players:

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered released for PC on August 12, 2022. This version of the game featured new enhancements for ultra-wide monitors, NVIDIA DLSS/DLAA, Increased frame rate, and much more! Check out the game for yourself on Steam or the Epic Games Store.