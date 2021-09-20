K-Pop Super Hero Luna Snow Makes Her Comeback Tour with New Single 'Fly Away'

Marvel's queen of K-Pop is back, and she's ready to perform at her biggest concert yet—in outer space!

Luna Snow AKA Seol Hee drops her 4th single "Fly Away", proving she's got the voice, visuals and star power to light up any stage. Along with her previous hits "Tonight", "I Really Wanna", and "Flow", she shows no signs of slowing down as she effortlessly sings AND raps in both Korean and English in her latest song.

With vocals by MinMin from Busters, and lyrics written by Danny Koo & Lucy, this catchy dance track shows Luna Snow is ready for whatever may come her way! Whether it's fighting to save the world in MARVEL Future Fight with her fellow Agents of Atlas, or making everyone dance to the beat, she shows off her many talents...not to mention a brand-new space-inspired look as she proves she's Marvel's fashion icon too.

Get ready to Fly Away on an interstellar adventure in MARVEL Future Fight! Check out Luna's latest music video out today, and keep an eye out for the worldwide digital song release on October 1st.