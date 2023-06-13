Marvel Contest of Champions v40.0 Release Notes Introduce Dani Moonstar and Lady Deathstrike

Marvel Contest of Champions is about to raise the bar with these new Champions...Dani Moonstar and Lady Deathstrike join the Contest and are clawing their way to the top!

Read on for the latest v40.0 Release Notes to find out what's in store for June!

V40.0 RELEASE NOTES

Event Quest — Strike Fear

While on a diplomatic mission for Krakoa, Sunspot and Warlock are attacked by a band of Mutant mercenaries led by LADY DEATHSTRIKE. The duo wind up crash landing on the barren wastelands of Battleworld where they encounter an unexpected ally—DANI MOONSTAR! Working together these heroes will need to outwit and outmaneuver Lady Deathstrike and her mercs to escape Battleworld and return to Krakoa safely.

But escape is not so simple for the former New Mutants. When the trio discover a mysterious escape pod containing the World Seed, a powerful Asgardian artifact, they realize their survival may decide the fate of the entire Battlerealm. Will Dani be able to face her fears and secure the Seed, or will it fall into the hands of Lady Deathstrike and doom The Contest? Find out in STRIKE FEAR!