'Moon Knight': Episode 4 Details Log

EVENT LOG

Selim, the avatar of Osiris, places Khonshu’s ushabti in a gallery within the Chamber of the Gods.

Elsewhere, at the edge of the desert, Layla struggles to wake up Steven Grant who has collapsed under the monumental act of finding the coordinates of the star placements for an evening over a thousand Egyptian nights ago when Ammit was imprisoned in her ushabti. As Arthur Harrow’s militant disciples close in on them, Layla is unable to drag Steven’s unconscious body through the sand. Saving them is the dark of night providing cover as Layla manages to push Steven over the side of a dune to relative safety.

Layla’s quick-thinking has her shooting a flare onto the disciples’ truck bed and onto a crate of ammo. The truck bursts into flame as Steven staggers over to Layla in shock of the wreckage Layla handled.

Their Lives, For the Lives of Others

Meanwhile, at the dig site, Harrow and his disciples uncover the entrance of Ammit’s tomb. However, the crew is hesitant to persist forward, worried that the area may cave in and bury them alive if they don’t let the land rest a beat.

However, with victory in sight, Harrow speaks to his congregation to reunify and invigorate the weary acolytes. He presses that every moment they lose, another unworthy being is able to harm another innocent soul. They must break the cycle. He understands their hesitancy, but he himself will push forward. When he reaches Ammit, he will be able to kneel before her and say gave the deity his all, with speed and devotion, and the whole of his heart.

Harrow takes up a torch and enters the tomb. Slowly, his disciples follow one by one.