August 30's New Marvel Comics: The Full List
Join Ms. Marvel's secret mission for the X-Men, celebrate the Marvel Age of Comics, and more in this week's comics!
Kamala Khan becomes an X-Man in this week's Marvel Comics!
Fresh off her world-saving death, Kamala has been brought back via Krakoan Resurrection Technology! What a way to learn she's a mutant! The bad news is her debut at the Hellfire Gala didn't go exactly as planned, and now all of mutantkind are being hunted worldwide!
In MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT (2023) #1, Kamala has a secret mission to pull off for the X-Men, all the while struggling to acclimate to this new part of her identity! Plus: This huge new chapter of Kamala's story comes straight from the MCU's own Kamala, Iman Vellani, and Sabir Pirzada of both DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL and her Disney+ series, as well as artists Adam Gorham and Carlos Gomez.
Catch Iman Vellani's Marvel Comics debut with MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT (2023) #1, on sale this Wednesday, August 30!
The FALL OF X rages on in Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw's WOLVERINE (2020) #36, the third part of the GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE crossover. Logan and Blaze's battle has taken a serious turn. Enter: The Hellverine!
Likewise, the CONTEST OF CHAOS continues in MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL (2023) #1 by Stephanie Renee Williams, Jed MacKay, Alberto Foche Duarte, and Creees Lee. The forces of chaos compel Earth's heroes to go head-to-head with each other! When the champion of a god battles a godlike champion, who will win? The Fist of Khonshu faces off against Tiger Division's fearless leader: It's Moon Knight vs. Taegukgi in a power-packed showdown!
Then, celebrate the Marvel Age of Comics with MARVEL AGE 1000 (2023) #1! This massive commemorative issue includes contributions from some of the most storied creators in Marvel history, as well as a few surprises, as the classic days of Marvel are explored in depth! J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews create the Marvel Universe in a backyard! Dan Slott and Michael Allred depict a crucial turning point for Captain Marvel! Rainbow Rowell and Marguerite Sauvage explore the blossoming relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey! The original Human Torch finds his purpose thanks to Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio! The Silver Surfer confronts Mephisto under the guidance of Steve McNiven! And more, more, more!
Elsewhere in the Multiverse, Kang descends upon the City of Tomorrow, forcing the Illuminati to regroup in ULTIMATE INVASION (2023) #3 by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch! Iron Man has a heart-to-heart with Tony Stark! Doctor Doom—the anti-Maker—prepares his own plans to deal with this evil Reed Richards… and the Ultimate Universe that the Maker thought he had rebuilt frays at the edges as they prepare for cosmic war!
Join Ms. Marvel's secret mission for the X-Men, celebrate the Marvel Age of Comics, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!
New Comics
- BLADE (2023) #2
- CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY (2023) #4
- DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER (2023) #4
- DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD (2023) #3"
- DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE (2023) #3
- GIANT-SIZE X-MEN 1 FACSIMILE EDITION (2023) #1
- INCREDIBLE HULK (2023) #3
- MARVEL AGE 1000 (2023) #1
- MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL (2023) #1
- MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT (2023) #1
- SPIDER-MAN: INDIA (2023) #3
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS (2020) #37
- STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 (2023) #3
- ULTIMATE INVASION (2023) #3
- WOLVERINE (2020) #36
New Collections
- MARAUDERS BY STEVE ORLANDO VOL. 2
- MARVEL'S VOICES: COMMUNITY
- MARVEL-VERSE: IRONHEART
- NEW AVENGERS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: ASSEMBLED
- PUNISHER VOL. 2: THE KING OF KILLERS BOOK TWO
- SCARLET WITCH BY STEVE ORLANDO VOL. 1: THE LAST DOOR
- SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSE - SPIDER-HAM
- SPIDER-PUNK: BATTLE OF THE BANNED
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA OMNIBUS VOL. 2
- VENOM MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: AGENT VENOM
Marvel Unlimited
- BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE (2023) #4
- EXTREME VENOMVERSE (2023) #2
- FURY (2023) #1
- HALLOWS' EVE (2023) #3
- HELLCAT (2023) #3
- IRON MAN: FACSIMILE EDITION (2023) #1
- NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION (2023) #3
- SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS (2023) #4
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER - BLACK, WHITE & RED (2023) #2
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2022) #10
- THE X-CELLENT (2023) #3
- THOR (2020) #34
- WARLOCK: REBIRTH (2023) #2
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.