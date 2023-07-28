The Best Cats in Marvel Comics

The Marvel Universe contains a wide range of characters from the animal kingdom. Dogs, birds, and even more exotic critters like sharks, land sharks, dragons, and dinosaurs! But today, the spotlight is on a particular four-legged phenom: cats!

With the return of Infinity Comics series MARVEL MEOW (2022) on the Marvel Unlimited app, we’re herding up (or attempting to herd) some of the coolest cats to ever grace the pages of Marvel Comics! Want even more fierce felines? Read MARVEL MEOW by Nao Fuji today!