'Fall of X' Declassified: Editor Jordan D. White on 'Immortal X-Men' #14 & Beyond

MARVEL.COM: This year's Hellfire Gala obviously has huge ramifications for mutantkind and the Marvel Universe at large. How did you even begin to chart the next steps from there? Can you walk us through the decision-making process about which books picked up which pieces?

JORDAN D. WHITE: Oh man—we've been planning this for SO LONG. This absolutely dates back to well before IMMORTAL X-MEN #1 or INFERNO came out or any of that—we've known about this for ages, so it's been mostly a matter of just figuring out the best books and plot threads we can possibly pick up and blow things out in the biggest way possible.

There are a bunch of ideas we had that didn't make the cut—who knows, perhaps we can talk about them in the future, but for now giving them away would pull the curtain back and spoil some of what we DID end up doing. But yeah—the seeds have been sewn for this reaping for quite some time… as have the seeds of where things go next.

MARVEL.COM: In IMMORTAL X-MEN #14, we follow three storylines that are woven together by the characters' (former) involvement with the Quiet Council. What made this the right book to explore the fallout for Charles Xavier, Sebastian Shaw, and Exodus' exiles in particular?

JORDAN D. WHITE: Well, they were all already main cast members of the IMMORTAL X-MEN series, so I think it makes a LOT of sense. Kieron Gillen, who writes IMMORTAL X-MEN for us, has been writing about the Quiet Council of Krakoa and their efforts to steer this nation they made… and all three of these stories pick up directly from that.

Xavier, wallowing in the failure of his efforts to lead. Shaw, attempting to reap the spoils of his efforts on and undermining the council. And Exodus literally now steering what remains of the nation of Krakoa through this desert in which they find themselves. It's very much about what becomes of Krakoa because of the Council's decisions and whether Krakoa can endure this.