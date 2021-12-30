Gain a Spider-Verse of Stories for $55
Use code YEARFOR55 to save on your first year of Marvel Unlimited!
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Download our new, supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today and enjoy a first year for $55!
Use code YEARFOR55 to gain thousands of Spider-Man stories at your fingertips! Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service that offers instant access to 29,000+ digital comics, is now available for $55 your first year.
With entire runs, complete events, cosmic epics, and fan-favorite storylines available at your fingertips, Marvel Unlimited offers endless reading and discovery. The all-new app also features personalized recommendations based on the characters, series, and creators you choose to follow. Uncover new entry points in the Reading Guides section, or stay on top of current storylines and recommended favorites like Peter Parker’s ongoing series, Miles Morales’ solo Spider-Man run, and the recently-wrapped SINISTER WAR event featuring Doctor Octopus and the Sinister Six.
With new issues added weekly as early as three months after they’re in stores, Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for the latest and greatest in Marvel Comics. The service also boasts a back catalog spanning 80 years of Marvel history, so you can start at the very beginning with Spider-Man’s first appearance or complete his first-ever series.
App subscribers also have access to Marvel’s Infinity Comics, exclusive vertical comics designed exclusively for phone and tablet. Told by Marvel’s top creators, Infinity series are perfect starting points for new and classic readers. From fan-favorites like IT’S JEFF (starring Jeff the Land Shark), X-MEN UNLIMITED, SPIDER-BOT, SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN, CAPTAIN AMERICA, HULKLING & WICCAN and more, these weekly stories offer a new corner of the Marvel Universe. Sample the Infinity format in X-MEN UNLIMITED #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Declan Shalvey, the first issue in the X-Men’s current anthology series!
With code MUGIFT at checkout, you can also give Marvel Unlimited to a comics fan for an annual subscription of $60. Give the gift of Marvel Unlimited through January 4 to take part in this offer.
Assemble your reading list, follow new favorites, and start your journey into comics—Marvel Unlimited awaits! Take part in this special offer through 12/31/2021 11:59 PM ET.
Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!