Gain a Spider-Verse of Stories for $55

With new issues added weekly as early as three months after they’re in stores, Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for the latest and greatest in Marvel Comics. The service also boasts a back catalog spanning 80 years of Marvel history, so you can start at the very beginning with Spider-Man’s first appearance or complete his first-ever series.

App subscribers also have access to Marvel’s Infinity Comics, exclusive vertical comics designed exclusively for phone and tablet. Told by Marvel’s top creators, Infinity series are perfect starting points for new and classic readers. From fan-favorites like IT’S JEFF (starring Jeff the Land Shark), X-MEN UNLIMITED, SPIDER-BOT, SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN, CAPTAIN AMERICA, HULKLING & WICCAN and more, these weekly stories offer a new corner of the Marvel Universe. Sample the Infinity format in X-MEN UNLIMITED #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Declan Shalvey, the first issue in the X-Men’s current anthology series!

With code MUGIFT at checkout, you can also give Marvel Unlimited to a comics fan for an annual subscription of $60. Give the gift of Marvel Unlimited through January 4 to take part in this offer.

Assemble your reading list, follow new favorites, and start your journey into comics—Marvel Unlimited awaits! Take part in this special offer through 12/31/2021 11:59 PM ET.

