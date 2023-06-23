Agatha Harkness' Newfound Youth, Explained

A WITCH'S REVENGE

As with all things magic, the mission was not as simple as smashing the mirror and saving the day. In 1428, when Agatha’s coven decided to invoke Valtorr to escape persecution, it was Zoe’s ancestor, Jaquette Laveau, who led the ritual. She was eager to use the Vapors of Valtorr to cleanse the Earth of all non-magic users, but she mentioned too late that Valtorr would require a sacrifice from among them to do his work. He chose the weakest of them, a compassionate witch named Corina, and sealed her on the other side of the Black Mirror.

Agatha lashed out at Jaquette to try and undo the sacrifice, but only succeeded in damaging the mirror, which interrupted the ritual, cut off Valtorr’s protection, and did nothing to save Corina. Harkness tried once more to save her sister by personally venturing into Valtorr’s realm, but was forced to leave Corina behind as the corrosive mists of his domain made her too weak to continue on. Corina did not forgive her for this.

In the present, inside the Laveau family crypt in New Orleans, Zoe and Agatha intended to destroy the mirror, only for Agatha to become possessed by Valtorr’s right hand, Korrosion, via the relic. Using her, Korrosion and their Vapors escaped onto Earth. This was when Agatha realized Korrosion was none other than Corina herself, empowered by years of sapping Valtorr’s power until he was nothing but a husk. Infuriated that Agatha abandoned her, Corina bided her time in Valtorr’s realm, stealing and storing power so that she could eventually complete the ritual the coven began in 1428 and cleanse the world of non-magicians.

Through the mirror, Agatha and Zoe saw a world in which she succeeded—a hollow place left dead and without heroes. But, thanks to a variety of magical goings-on, the Spirit Rider was able to project her spirit into that timeline and tell Zoe to share a vision of it with everyone involved with the Midnight Suns, so that they might prevent it in their reality. This vision was the same one that kicked off the Midnight Suns’ journey, but it also gave Agatha the foresight to bring a particular relic to the final battle.