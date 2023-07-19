All the Symbiotes of the Venomverse (So Far)

As the SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES rolls on, Venom has welcomed a few new members into his Multiversal symbiote family thanks to EXTREME VENOMVERSE (2023). To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Venom, EXTREME VENOMVERSE has introduced symbiote anti-heroes and lethal protectors from every corner of the Multiverse. Then, later this year, these alternate reality symbiotes will converge in DEATH OF VENOMVERSE, as Carnage variants hunt them down across the Multiverse.

Now, we're taking a closer look at every new Venom variant that appeared in EXTREME VENOMVERSE. Let's revisit how these alternate reality symbiotes fit into the Multiverse.

EDDIE BROCK'S SPIDER-MAN

After Peter Parker finally freed himself from the Venom symbiote, he returned to his web-slinging duties as Spider-Man, while the symbiote found a new host in Eddie Brock. But in a world where Parker died separating himself from the symbiote, the alien inherited Peter's sense of duty and merged with Brock to become a new Spider-Man.

Driven by guilt over their past actions and a desire to save everyone, Brock and the symbiote took over as Spider-Man and battled Doctor Octopus in a story by Ryan North, Paulo Siqueira, JP Mayer, and Federico Blee in EXTREME VENOMVERSE #1.