August 16's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

The FALL OF X continues in DARK X-MEN (2023) #1 by Steve Foxe and Jonas Scharf. Following the explosive events of the Hellfire Gala, Madelyne Pryor realizes the world needs the X-Men now more than ever. Havok and Gambit have served on the team before…but never one that looks like this! And how does Gimmick, breakout star of MARVEL'S VOICES, fall under the Goblin Queen's sway? Find out in the most horrific installment of the X-Men saga yet!

Meanwhile, in Ed Brisson and Scott Godlewski's ALPHA FLIGHT (2023) #1, Alpha Flight is saving Canada…from the mutant menace?! Guardian, Puck, Snowbird, and Shaman return, as a terrestrial Alpha Flight bursts onto the scene! But what schism will pit these heroes against their former teammates Aurora, Northstar, and Nemesis, as well as Aurora's beau, Fang? The FALL OF X has changed the game, and will Alpha Flight soar to new heights…or be crushed under the weight of an impossible mission?

As the Brotherhood reels from the cataclysmic events of the Hellfire Gala, Genesis takes advantage of the chaos—and declares war in X-MEN RED (2022) #14 by Al Ewing and Yildiray Cinar! Two vast mutant armies clash, and Arakko's idols fall…but this is only the beginning of a conflict that will remake the Red Planet. And whatever happened to Isca the Unbeaten?

Then, GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE heats up in Benjamin Percy and Geoffrey Shaw's GHOST RIDER (2022) #17. Blaze and Logan investigate a series of ritualistic deaths involving mutants!

Elsewhere, MARVEL'S VOICES introduces MARVEL'S VOICES: X-MEN (2023) #1, a stunning anthology of all new stories celebrating Marvel's mightiest mutants! From the exhilarating days of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters to the halcyon days of Krakoa, these stories span the gamut of the X-Men's history, delving into the past of some of your favorite X-Men as well as looking toward their future. With an exciting lineup of fan-favorite creators and fresh new talent, you won't want to miss out on this issue!

And don't miss the next chapter of CONEST OF CHAOS, which kicks off in IRON MAN ANNUAL (2023) #1. When the forces of chaos move upon our heroes, the past, present and future come crashing in on them—and only one can emerge victorious! The might of human ingenuity versus the power of the natural universe: Iron Man battling Storm is a clash of titans you must see to believe!

Meet the Dark X-Men, investigate the mystery of Captain Krakoa, see Iron Man battle Storm, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

ALIEN (2023) #5

ALPHA FLIGHT (2023) #1

DAREDEVIL (2022) #14

DARK X-MEN (2023) #1

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE (2023) #2

GHOST RIDER (2022) #17

GROOT (2023) #4

IRON MAN ANNUAL (2023) #1

LOKI (2023) #3

MARVEL'S VOICES: X-MEN (2023) #1

SPIDER-MAN (2022) #11

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #37

UNCANNY AVENGERS (2023) #1

WHAT IF...? DARK: MOON KNIGHT (2023) #1

X-MEN RED (2022) #14

X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST - DOOMSDAY (2023) #2

New Collections

HULK: JOE FIXIT TPB

LOKI MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY TPB

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 17 HC

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER GN-TPB

TRIALS OF X VOL. 12 TPB

X-FACTOR EPIC COLLECTION: JUDGEMENT WAR TPB

Marvel Unlimited

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #49

COSMIC GHOST RIDER (2023) #3

DAREDEVIL (2022) #11

EXTREME VENOMVERSE (2023) #1

FALLEN FRIEND (2023) #1

GHOST RIDER (2022) #14

I AM IRON MAN (2023) #3

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2022) #6

ROGUE & GAMBIT (2023) #3

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES (2023) #3

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS (2023) #2

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #34

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2022) #9

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #25

WOLVERINE (2020) #33

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA (2023) #1

X-MEN RED (2022) #11

