Meet Gimmick, the Dark X-Men's New Recruit

Following the tumultuous events of the third annual Hellfire Gala, the FALL OF X is fully underway. Thanks to the dark machinations of Orchis, the X-Men have fallen, and mutantkind is now scattered to the winds. But despite the death of the X-Men, mutants still have champions—even if they come from the unlikeliest of places.

Stepping up to fill the void, Madelyne Pryor—ruler of Limbo and clone of the late Jean Grey—has assembled a brand new team: the Dark X-Men. The team consists of Madelyne herself and plenty of morally questionable figures from the X-Men's past, including Emplate, Azazel, and even the former turncoat Zero.

While the slate of returning characters provides plenty of fun, a surprising newcomer has also joined the Limbo Queen's team: a young mutant called Gimmick. Here's everything you need to know about this Puerto Rican teenager before she takes a walk on the dark side in DARK X-MEN (2023) #1 by Steve Foxe, Jonas Scharf, Frank Martin, and VC's Clayton Cowles.