Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s Best Team-Ups

This series focuses on a possible future and the present. In the future arc, it’s been thirty years since Team Hawkeye has been on a mission. Kate is wiser, and Clint is now… Old Man Clint. So what brings them back together after all this time? Project Communion. Clint and Kate don’t automatically resume being friends, but they still remember how to be sarcastic with each other. They go toe-to-toe with the Mandarin, and with an assist from an older Noh-Varr (Marvel Boy), they are able to escape to S.H.I.E.L.D. with one of the Project Communion kids. It’s at S.H.I.E.L.D that Kate and Clint discover the other children, but when the rest of the test subjects are freed, Maria Hill eradicates them. Both Hawkeyes feel guilty for the decisions that led them to this terrible event.

Thankfully in the present, Clint reaches out to Kate, admitting his fault in the capture of the kids, and that he wants to make things right. Kate and Barney, Clint’s brother, disguise themselves as Hydra soldiers and recapture the kids from S.H.I.E.L.D. Clint plays along by joining the S.H.I.E.L.D. rescue team, making sure their plan goes off without a hitch. It works! However, neither the Hawkeyes nor Barney calculate the small chance of attracting actual Hydra soldiers, but the bad guys are no match for them. The kids are transported to the island that Barney shares with his family, and Kate and Clint reconcile.