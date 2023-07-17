July 19's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week, witness the debut of the new Scarlet Scarab in David Pepose and Marcelo Ferreira's MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD (2023) #1, which follows the events of MOON KNIGHT #25! When a young runaway is attacked by a gang of death cultists, he is left barely alive outside the Midnight Mission. But Marc Spector made a vow long ago to defend the travelers of the night…and as long as a spark of life remains, his mission isn't over yet. Follow Moon Knight on his most harrowing adventure yet, as the Fist of Khonshu journeys far beyond the land of the living—and battles across the mind-bending underworld known as the City of the Dead!

Meanwhile, the conclusion to Extreme Venomverse arrives in EXTREME VENOMVERSE (2023) #5! Like every issue of the summertime symbiote celebration before it, this one introduces another awesome array of symbiotes! First: Jeff the Land Shark gets Venomized, from the awesome team behind the smash-hit IT'S JEFF! Infinity Comic, Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru! Then: Hope this symbiote's got a mitt and some bubble gum because it's getting called up to the Major Leagues!

Likewise, in NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION (2023) #5 by Charlie Jane Anders and Enid Balam, the New Mutants' plan to take down Count Nefaria has epically failed, and as a result, he's more powerful than ever! But there's no time for Escapade and her teammates to lick their wounds—Nefaria and his diabolical Lethal Legion have set their sights on a convention center in Midtown New York to make hundreds of humans the Count's personal batteries! Will our ragtag team of well-meaning misfits be able to finally complete the perfect heist and stop Nefaria from gaining almost unlimited power? Find out in this final issue!

Then, the march towards FALL OF X stops by Arakko in Al Ewing and Jacopo Camagni's X-MEN RED (2022) #13. Genesis once again walks the island she ruled for millennia, with the Annihilation Staff in her hand. But what is in her heart? Is the return of the Mother of Arakko to be celebrated—or feared? As the FALL OF X closes in, the Great Ring must decide...or risk their own fall from grace.

Witness Layla El-Faouly's Marvel Comics debut, behold the beginning of the Genesis War, see Jeff the Land Shark get Venomized, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

ALIEN #4

BLACK PANTHER #2

BLADE #1

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #2

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #5

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #4

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #1

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #5

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #34

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI - THE REBELLION 1 #1

X-MEN RED #13

New Collections

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 5: DEAD LANGUAGE PART 1 TPB

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE TPB

BLACK CAT BY JED MACKAY OMNIBUS HC LARRAZ COVER

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY: TO HEAVEN THROUGH HELL VOL. 4 HC

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 5 HC

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 6 HC

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR: MENACE ON WHEELS TPB

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: HEL ON EARTH TPB

X-TREME X-MEN BY CLAREMONT & LARROCA: A NEW BEGINNING TPB

Marvel Unlimited

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE (2023) #3

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #48

CARNAGE (2022) #12

FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #6

HALLOWS' EVE (2023) #2

MARVEL'S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE (2023) #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #5

MOON KNIGHT (2021) #22

PREDATOR (2023) #2

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT (2023) #3

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS (2020) #33

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #30

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI - EWOKS (2023) #1

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2022) #8

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS (2023) #3

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS (2023) #2

X-MEN (2021) #21

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.