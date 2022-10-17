Meet the Legion of Monsters on Marvel Unlimited

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.

Get into the Halloween spirit on digital comics super-service Marvel Unlimited! Through October 31, Marvel Unlimited members who are also Marvel Insiders can earn 1,000 Insider points by reading a select handful of comics featuring the Werewolf by Night, Elsa Bloodstone, Ghost Riders, Blade, Morbius, and more. Read the following issues on the app or in the web reader, and stock up those points to redeem towards exclusive experiences and rewards! Not a Marvel Insider? Join today.

Teenager Jack Russell stars in an origin tale to make you howl! Learn how Marvel’s very own werewolf became one of the grooviest ghoulies of the seventies in this classic issue of his earliest adventure! Afflicted by a family curse, Jack's on a search for answers—could they lie in the terrible tome known as the Darkhold?

A new Werewolf by Night is prowling the American Southwest, but all is not as it seems! A young man, a family curse, and an unholy experiment prove a dangerous combination for a small town in Arizona. All Jake Gomez wants is to protect his people, but who will protect him from the monster within?

A monster adventure to scream over! Elsa Bloodstone hates monsters—and when the trail of a mysterious serial killer leads to their underground city, Elsa's ready to kick some horrific butt. Morbius the Living Vampire, Werewolf by Night, the Living Mummy and the slithery Manphibian have news for her, though; the monsters are innocent, and the real killer is out there…a creature so terrifying and vicious that even monsters are scared to death! Elsa Bloodstone and the Legion of Monsters are on the case.

Get to know Elsa and the Family Bloodstone! Monster hunter Elsa is the best there is at what she does—tough, skilled and clever enough to handle any problem…except her brother, Cullen. They have issues, and they'll have to put them aside not only to protect Earth but also to welcome the latest addition to the Bloodstone clan: their long-lost sister! Her awesome set of powers and unique Bloodgem have placed a target on her back, and the worst horrors from beyond this realm are on the hunt.

The first chapter from the RISE OF THE MIDNIGHT SUNS event! Like the opener? Continue with the complete event. Former Ghost Rider Johnny Blaze joins Danny Ketch, his successor, along with Living Vampire Morbius, vampire-slaying Blade and his Nightstalkers, and the Darkhold Redeemers, in the fight against Lilith, Mother of Demons! But as this terror-inducing crew targets Lilith’s overrun progeny, they draw closer to their truest natures...with horrifying results.