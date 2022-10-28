Comics
Published October 28, 2022

Long Story Short: The Spider-Verse, Explained

Revisit the epic event where every Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, Spider-Kid, and Spider-Pig fought to save the Multiverse.

by Robyn Belt

Spider-Heroes Unite! (No, literally, all of them.)

How The Spider-Verse Saves the Multiverse! | Marvel's Long Story Short

This new episode of Marvel’s Long Story Short takes you deep into the SPIDER-VERSE, the 2014 comic event that brought together spider-powered heroes in an epic, dimension-hopping battle against the spider-hunting Inheritors! Spider-Gwen, Superior Spider-Man, Spider-Punk, Spider-Clones, and even a Spider-Monkey—find out just how many it took to save the Multiverse.

After your recap, swing straight into the complete SPIDER-VERSE event on Marvel Unlimited.

The first part of SPIDER-VERSE in THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2014) #9.
Stay tuned to Marvel.com for the next Long Story Short!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Charlie Cox Talks the Return of Matt Murdock and Daredevil

Comics

Featuring New Music by Taboo, 'Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Trailer Sends Peter Parker into a Waking Nightmare

Comics

The 2023 Class of Marvel's Stormbreakers Kick off the New Year with a Stunning Collection of Variant Covers

Comics

The Major Vampires of the Marvel Universe

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Extended Edition Swings onto Digital

