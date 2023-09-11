September 13's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

The FALL OF X continues this week with ASTONISHING ICEMAN (2023) #2 by Steve Orlando and Vincenzo Carratu. Home is where the heartbreak is! The bait is set for Bobby Drake as the Elements of Doom target his hometown! Terrorizing the town that raised Iceman—but to what end? They say you can't go home again, but if Iceman can't save the day, he might not have a home to return to!

Welcome to the Tomorrowtowns! The Children of the Vault will bring this world into the future—kicking and screaming! In the wake of the fall of Krakoa, the Children emerge as humankind's greatest and only saviors, defending Earth from Shi'ar attacks and supernatural sightings alike... and humanity loves it. Only Bishop and Cable can see through the Children's impossible promises—but can these two old enemies work together long enough to stop them? The explosive series continues as mutantkind's boldest soldiers prepare for war in Deniz Camp and Luca Maresca's CHILDREN OF THE VAULT (2023) #2!

Likewise, CONTEST OF CHAOS rages on in VENOM ANNUAL (2023) #1 by Stephanie Phillips, Alyssa Wong, Alberto Foche Duarte, and Sergio Davila. When the forces of chaos call upon Venom and Deadpool, it becomes an issue of family—and whose deserves to win the ultimate prize. It's symbiote might vs. frankly awesome assassin skills in an epic showdown you won't want to miss!

Then, find action, mystery, and adventure in AVENGERS INC. (2023) #1. Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She's a hero. She's a celebrity. She's hunting a killer. His name is Victor Shade. He's a villain. He's an enigma. He just got killed. And together, they're out to solve every mystery in the Marvel Universe...starting with their own. Al Ewing and Leonard Kirk bring you a whole new style of Avenging—from a whole new style of Avengers...

Additionally, an unholy alliance forms in WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (2023) #1 by Derek Landy and Fran Galan. In the shadows of black-and-white night, Jack Russell races to halt the sacrifice of a young girl at the hands of monsters. Elsa Bloodstone, in all her colorful monster-hunting glory, isn't far behind. But can they put their differences aside long enough to save the day? And what would such a partnership even look like?

See Deadpool battle Venom, solve a mystery with Janet Van Dyne, prepare for war with Bishop and Cable, and more by picking up the latest titles this week!

New Comics

ALLIGATOR LOKI (2023) #1

ASTONISHING ICEMAN (2023) #2

AVENGERS INC. (2023) #1

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST (2023) #3

CHILDREN OF THE VAULT (2023) #2

DAREDEVIL (2023) #1

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE (2023) #4

GHOST RIDER (2022) #18

INCREDIBLE HULK (2023) #4

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #10

RED GOBLIN (2023) #8

SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN (2023) #0

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #38

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI (2023) #1

VENOM (2021) #25

VENOM ANNUAL [CHAOS] (2023) #1

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (2023) #1

X-FORCE (2019) #44

X-MEN RED (2022) #15

New Collections

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE TPB

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR TPB

CAPTAIN MARVEL: GAME ON GN-TPB

CAPTAIN MARVEL: THE SAGA OF MONICA RAMBEAU TPB

MARVEL-VERSE: KRAVEN THE HUNTER GN-TPB

MOON KNIGHT VOL. 4: ROAD TO RUIN TPB

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS - FAMILY MATTERS TPB

VENOM EPIC COLLECTION: THE MADNESS TPB

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ADAM KUBERT COVER

Marvel Unlimited

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE (2023) #5

DAREDEVIL (2022) #12

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD (2023) #1

FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #8

GROOT (2023) #2

IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #12

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2022) #7

RED GOBLIN (2023) #5

SPIDER-MAN (2022) #9

STAR WARS (2020) #35

STAR WARS: YODA (2022) #8

VENOM (2021) #20

X-MEN (2021) #23

