Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Perfect Marvel Books for Grown-Up Readers

Enter the Dark Dimension to defeat a supernatural tyrant with four extraordinary sorceresses in this exhilarating mystical adventure from prose novel series Marvel Untold!

Deep in the Dark Dimension, the tyrant Umar the Unrelenting craves the Power Cosmic to expand her realm into new dimensions. When she kidnaps the cosmic being Ardina to make a grim battery of her powers, she draws the attention of Clea, her estranged daughter and mighty user of the mystic arts. Clea knows her mother will stop at nothing to conquer the whole of the Splinter Realms, imperiling all of reality. To defeat her, Clea must ally herself with three powerful sorceresses, each with their own unique powers, traverse dimensions, and free Ardina and the entire Archipelago of Anguish and Redemption before Umar consumes it all.